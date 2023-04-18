The Unique Population Registry Code (CURP), has become an essential document to carry out various important procedures. That is why for some years this alphanumeric code has been required as a “certificate”.

This is because previously the fact that this document was not collated with the Civil registration It could cause a problem when carrying out a procedure before a government agency.

It should be remembered that from 2021, the Official Journal of the Federation (DOF), published a modification to the CURP certificate which, after the characteristic of “certified CURP”, whose objective is for the Civil Registry to guarantee that the unique key it has is within the National Civil Registry Database .

How do I know if my CURP is not certified?

The CURP is made up of 18 alphanumeric elements that are obtained through various individual data, among which are; first letter and first internal vowel of the first surname, first letter of the second surname, first letter of the first name, year, month and day of the date of birth and others.

After that, it is important to point out that a CURP may not be certified if the birth certificate contains errors of origin or the database with which the CURP was generated contains errors.

In case you identify that you curp is not certified, you can request a data correction. This procedure can be carried out in the offices of Civil Registry or National Population Registry (Renapo).

In order to make the correction of your curpyou must submit your application at the aforementioned offices and submit the following documents: