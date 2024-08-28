The Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo He died on Tuesday in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, where he was hospitalized with a critical neurological condition. The club Nacional de Montevideo confirmed the information on its social networks.

The footballer collapsed on the field 84 minutes into the match that the São Paulo team won 2-0 at the Morumbí Stadium and despite the efforts of the tricolor health service first, the Conmebol medical protocol later and the subsequent hospitalization in the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo, he did not survive.

Juan Izquierdo, from Nacional, transferred by ambulance. Photo:AFP

He had been sedated in the hospital since Thursday night, while doctors monitored his condition, which was serious from the start. After the incident on the field, his condition worsened over the days, especially with the neurological aspect and with the inflammation he suffered at the brain level, which was ultimately one of the factors that caused his death.

After the cardiac arrest, which was confirmed, he suffered a cerebral edema with very serious consequences because the inflammation did not subside in recent days.

The latest medical report issued by the hospital where he was hospitalized on Monday reported that he was in a “critical neurological condition,” which ultimately led to his death on Tuesday.

Juan Izquierdo Photo:EFE AND THE NATIONAL

His parents Sandra and Nelson are in Brazil, as well as his partner Selene, his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter and his sister Sofia, who arrived in the last few hours. Along with them are Alejandro Balbi, president of Nacional, Fernando Brusco, tricolor manager, Sebastián Eguren, manager of the club, Damián Benchoam, psychologist of the institution, Diego Scotti, president of Mutual, and his representatives Gonzalo Sorondo and Sebastián Taborda who accompanied him during these days.

“It is with deepest pain and shock in our hearts that Club Nacional de Football announces the passing of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo. We express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones,” the club said in a statement.

São Paulo expressed its “deep sadness” on Tuesday over the death of Uruguayan defender Juan Izquierdo at the age of 27, five days after collapsing during a Copa Libertadores match at the Brazilian team’s stadium.

“Our deepest condolences to family, friends, colleagues, Nacional fans and all the Uruguayan people in this moment of pain. A sad day for football. Rest in peace, Juan,” the São Paulo club said on its social media.

Izquierdo’s career

Juan Manuel Izquierdo emerged as a footballer at Cerro, played for Peñarol and also wore the shirts of Wanderers and Liverpool, as well as Nacional. Abroad he played for Atlético San Luis of Mexico.

With the black and gold he won the 2019 Apertura. With the tricolor he won the Clausura and the Uruguayan 2022, as well as the Intermedio 2024. With the black and blue he made one of the biggest upsets of recent years in Uruguayan football, winning the Uruguayan 2023 as well as the Uruguayan Super Cup, the Intermedio and the Clausura of that season.

SPORTS WITH THE COUNTRY URUGUAY (GDA)

