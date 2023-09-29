Friday, September 29, 2023
Attention! Figure from Independiente Medellín tested positive in anti-doping control

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 29, 2023
in Sports
Attention! Figure from Independiente Medellín tested positive in anti-doping control

DIM

Medellín goal.

Medellín goal.

The club was notified by the Conmebol Anti-Doping Unit of a positive result for Diego Loaiza.

There is turbulence in Deportivo Independiente Medellín due to shocking news that came to light in the last few hours. The Conmebol Anti-Doping Unit notified the Antioquia club of an adverse analytical result of the “A” sample of the player David Alejandro Loaiza Gutiérrez.

This Friday, the ‘powerful’ reported on the player’s positive result through an official statement on his website, where he provided more details of what happened to the 29-year-old Colombian.

News in development…

