Attention! Figure from Independiente Medellín tested positive in anti-doping control

There is turbulence in Deportivo Independiente Medellín due to shocking news that came to light in the last few hours. The Conmebol Anti-Doping Unit notified the Antioquia club of an adverse analytical result of the “A” sample of the player David Alejandro Loaiza Gutiérrez.

It may be of interest to you: Cardona made a crude confession: ‘Drama and depression; ‘My son saved me from tragedy’

This Friday, the ‘powerful’ reported on the player’s positive result through an official statement on his website, where he provided more details of what happened to the 29-year-old Colombian.

News in development…