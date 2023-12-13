At least 8 people died this Wednesday in a traffic accident, which caused a fire, on a busy highway that connects with Caracas, in which 17 vehicles ended up involved in the accident, some burned, Venezuelan authorities reported.

The director of Civil Protection (PC), Carlos Pérez Ampueda, explained through X (formerly Twitter) that a cargo transport collided with “vehicles that were at the scene due to a previous incident”, which sparked a fire with “17 vehicles involved”.

(We recommend you read: Fatal accident at the entrance to Bogotá: cyclist was killed by a motorcyclist).

In his first report, PC confirmed 8 deaths and 14 injured, without providing any additional information about the fatalities or the condition of the injured.s, several of them with burns all over their bodies, according to videos circulating on social networks.

Pérez Ampueda also pointed out that firefighters have “controlled and put out the vehicle fire” and continue “in cooling efforts” at this point on the highway, whose traffic is completely restricted.

The paramedics do a “mass care of the injured”he added.

(Also: Sena bus with 20 passengers overturned in an accident via Zipaquirá: this is known).

According to local media reports and rescue teams reporting from the scene, the preliminary death toll is 14 people.

Numerous photographs and videos circulate on social networks showing the height that the fire reached, as well as vehicles that fell down ravines due to the collision, which affected at least one public transport unit.

EFE

Read more news…