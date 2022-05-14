62% of young people believe that it is a good time to change jobs despite the continuity of the pandemic. It is the main conclusion of the report Employment and youth 2022, prepared by the human resources consultant AdQualis. “They see that the labor market is beginning to recover, that new projects are emerging and that it is time to look for better conditions than they have,” says the consultant’s director of corporate sales and marketing, Jordi Berenguer.

A movement that also responds to the fact that companies have not done their homework well with this generation. “Companies are not turning to their employees, so there is no strong feeling of commitment, nor will there be,” says Guido Stein, professor of people management at IESE. This is also the view of the founder of the Future for Work Institute (FFW), Santiago García: “All those who say that it is difficult for them to find talent should take into account the claims of young people because if you do not give it to them, they will look for work elsewhere. ”. For those who want to pay attention to the new generations, here are some recommendations: