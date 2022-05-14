62% of young people believe that it is a good time to change jobs despite the continuity of the pandemic. It is the main conclusion of the report Employment and youth 2022, prepared by the human resources consultant AdQualis. “They see that the labor market is beginning to recover, that new projects are emerging and that it is time to look for better conditions than they have,” says the consultant’s director of corporate sales and marketing, Jordi Berenguer.
A movement that also responds to the fact that companies have not done their homework well with this generation. “Companies are not turning to their employees, so there is no strong feeling of commitment, nor will there be,” says Guido Stein, professor of people management at IESE. This is also the view of the founder of the Future for Work Institute (FFW), Santiago García: “All those who say that it is difficult for them to find talent should take into account the claims of young people because if you do not give it to them, they will look for work elsewhere. ”. For those who want to pay attention to the new generations, here are some recommendations:
- Conciliation. Time flexibility is the most repeated priority among those surveyed by AdQualis (73%), especially linked to work-life balance. Something not only demanded by people with dependent family members, but also those who want to enjoy their friends, their partner or their free time. “They know that they are paid little, so they are not willing to give the company they work for even one more minute,” summarizes the IESE professor. A reaction that is not due to idleness, but to a matter of correspondence. “The law of minimum effort does not come from series, but from the attitude of the companies. It is not true that young people want to work less”, supports Stein. 44.9% would be willing to have one more day off per week even if this meant a cut in salary, but 49.6% would prefer to maintain purchasing power and the same working days.
- Location. 53.6% of those surveyed acknowledge that location influences when opting for one job offer or another. A fact that is related to the so-called new mobility. “If the offices are in the outskirts, the employees will be more forced to have a car, but young people prefer public transport or rent by the hour,” says Berenguer. As well as a more social aspect: “If work is far away and it takes a long time to get to the center, it is time that is lost to be able to go to the gym, meet up to eat with friends or have a beer when leaving the office”, the expert continues. This is even more relevant for the Z generation (60.6%), so it will take on even more weight in the future.
- remuneration. Although there is more and more talk about emotional aspects, salary is still the main motivation for working. This is pointed out by 48.9% of those surveyed. A point that says a lot about the precariousness that prevails in the labor market. “Young people cannot take the helm of their own lives: neither rent a flat nor start a family. Basic things that we used to do at their age because we earned more then than they do now,” says García. This is why it is not possible to talk about additional benefits without first having the most basic needs covered. “We cannot lose sight of the fact that, above all, they want decent working conditions,” insists the head of FFW.
- Justice. Precisely because of this lack of remuneration, they do not want to work in environments that have excessively marked salary differences. “They are not willing for those at the top to get rich at their expense. They’ll put up with it as long as they don’t find anything else or compensate them in some way, but they’re not stupid and they know what’s out there,” warns Stein. This is why excessively pyramidal organizations will present a higher turnover. Ana Márquez, executive director of Luxury.com, observes: “They think that if the company is not theirs, why should they sacrifice their time when they don’t see a clear carrot or career projection. They don’t want to work their asses off so others can earn money.” An aspect that is in line with the search for greater transparency. “Now, thanks to platforms such as Glassdoor or LinkedIn, company information is more accessible, we can get an idea of what is happening and compare more effectively,” says the head of business development at Alight Solutions, Álvaro Santaella Medina.
- I work remotely. “There are those who directly reject an offer if they are not given the option of being 100% remote, they are not satisfied with three days a week,” admits the AdQualis spokesperson. The idea behind this requirement is not so much not to set foot in the office, but rather to be able to decide when to do so with greater freedom. “They think that forcing them to go by system responds to a lack of trust. They do not understand why, if they have worked well until now, they cannot continue like this”, García develops. Stein also observes this trend: “For the older ones, teleworking may be a way to get away, but not for the younger ones, they see it as another flexibility tool.”
- Race. Candidates look for companies in which they can develop professionally, as well as that give them training for it. “They want to have visibility from day one to know how far they could go in the company,” explains Santaella Medina. In this sense, they do not want to stagnate neither in a specific position nor with obsolete knowledge, but rather they yearn for continuous improvement. “They are looking for a place that helps them build a career both inside and outside the company, where they have room to develop, to learn,” says Stein. A fact that also reflects the Sodexo report The generational mix in Spanish companies: 59% of millennials give more importance to training plans than to other types of compensation. “This will allow them to progress in their careers, especially if we take into account that this is the generation with the highest number of master’s and postgraduate studies,” acknowledges Miriam Martín, head of marketing at Sodexo.
- Flexible remuneration. Faced with traditional standardized benefit packages, young people demand a wide range of offers to best suit their needs. “A person who is 21 years old and still lives with her parents does not want the same thing as someone who is 60 and close to retirement,” reflects Nacho Travesí, co-founder of Cobee. Thus, while, traditionally, older people have asked for aspects related to the pension plan, millennials prefer a restaurant card or money for training and generation Z, an online psychologist and medical insurance.
- Context. Although achieving decent working conditions is one of the main demands of young people, they are prepared not to obtain total security with employment. Not because they don’t want it, but because they have accepted the uncertainty. “Security is not particularly attractive, there is less anxiety about a safe job, which used to be the most interesting thing,” says Guido Stein, a professor at IESE.
- perspectives. 56.2% of the young people surveyed by AdQualis expect the levels of unemployment and job offers prior to the crisis to recover. However, 28.1% are less optimistic and predict that youth unemployment will be higher than it was before the pandemic began.
- Flight of talent. Especially in sectors with greater demand, such as technology, the fear of changing companies that existed 20 years ago has been lost. “People now change jobs at the minimum because everything is constantly changing,” says Álvaro Santaella Medina, from Alight Solutions.
