Attention: Earthquake in Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia, the magnitude was 6.0

The shaking was superficial.
The epicenter of the earthquake was in Palu (Indonesia) and it was felt in these three Asian countries.
The Earth continues to shake. To the earthquake that has so far left more than a thousand dead in Marrakech (Africa), a strong earthquake is now being added which occurred in Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia and registered a magnitude of 6.0.
(You can read: Damaged buildings in the medina of Marrakech due to the earthquake)
The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) recorded on its X social network the earthquake that was felt in the three Asian countries mentioned.
The SGC reported that the earthquake occurred this Saturday, September 9, at 09:43 local time, with the epicenter in Palu, Indonesia. Its magnitude was 6.0, with shallow depth.
News in development…
