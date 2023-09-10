Attention: Earthquake in Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia, the magnitude was 6.0

The Earth continues to shake. To the earthquake that has so far left more than a thousand dead in Marrakech (Africa), a strong earthquake is now being added which occurred in Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia and registered a magnitude of 6.0.

(You can read: Damaged buildings in the medina of Marrakech due to the earthquake)

The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) recorded on its X social network the earthquake that was felt in the three Asian countries mentioned.

The SGC reported that the earthquake occurred this Saturday, September 9, at 09:43 local time, with the epicenter in Palu, Indonesia. Its magnitude was 6.0, with shallow depth.

News in development…