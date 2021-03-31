The MPU checks particularly bad traffic offenders for their general fitness to drive. The investigation, known colloquially as the “idiot test”, threatens earlier than before.

Munich – Accident researchers and traffic psychologists had long called for the medical-psychological examination (MPU) to check some traffic offenders for their fundamental fitness to drive now earlier than before. In previous jurisprudence, doubts about the fitness to drive were raised only with a blood alcohol concentration of 1.6 per mille in the case of first-time suspects. Driving license authorities can now demand a medical-psychological report – also popularly known as an “idiot test” – to re-issue the driver’s license with an alcohol content of 1.1 per mille or more in the blood. Even if the driver shows little or no alcohol-related failure during the check, as reported by 24auto.de.

Numerous security experts welcome the tightening. "Alcohol is still one of the main causes of serious accidents on the road," emphasizes traffic psychologist Dr. Don DeVol from TÜV Thuringia. High-risk groups in particular, such as people used to heavy alcohol consumption, pose an enormous risk to themselves, but above all to all other road users: "We know that the risk of accidents with a blood alcohol concentration of 1.1 per thousand is around ten times higher than that of an empty driver."