Come on, a little more. Higher…

Novak Djokovic’s particular relationship with the Paris stands lives the umpteenth episode this Sunday when the Serbian signs a good point –with 4-2 in favor, in the first set– and begins to gesticulate. The Chatrier stands, always wanting to march, begin to whistle and Nole enters the rag getting into a fight, asking the respectable to increase the decibels because it sounds like music to their ears and for each whistle their desire to conquer this Roland Garros grows one point. He is not going astray: 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2 against Juan Pablo Varillas, in 1h 57m. That is, he will parade once more through the quarterfinals, and there are already 17; nobody, not even Rafael Nadal himself, 16, has done it on so many occasions; neither did Roger Federer, 12.

The Swiss watches the tournament on television, Nadal does it out of the corner of his eye from the stretcher – five months out after going through the workshop, psoas and hip – and he continues to discount boxes in the French arena, where the sweet strip of the tournament. Without being completely fine, and “playing cat and mouse” again with the public, Djokovic is already flying over the penultimate round, in which he will face Karen Khachanov. The Russian, eleventh in the world, lifts the set conceded to the Italian Lorenzo Sonego (1-6, 6-4, 7-6(7) and 6-1), but notices the arrival of the Balkan and suffers from cold sweats, since the statistics reflect a single victory in the nine games against him; he is far away, in 2018, and it was precisely in Paris. Of course, indoors and hard, Bercy.

They lean on the ramps, trouble is coming and, not coincidentally, Nole’s tone increases and his game gains verve against an opponent who considers the completed layout more than good. The Peruvian Varillas, 27 years old and the first representative of his country in the round of 16 since he managed to reach the Jaim Yzaga height in 1994, fights and gets little reward. He crashes against the wall. He had overcome the three previous scales in five sets, but inevitably falls into the spider web woven by the Belgrade man. The moment of truth is approaching and Nole is enlarged. He is three wins away from his twenty-third majorand suggests that now yes, he begins to feel that his blows do damage.

“I really enjoyed it, it was my best performance. I am very happy and very motivated to continue ”, she answers Marion Bartoli in the interview. “17 appearances in the rooms? That means I’m getting old… ”, she jokes in French, while the Parisian crowd smooths things over and cheers her on. I said, curious relationship; Paris and Djokovic, neither with you nor without you. “I have felt great energy and this victory comes at the perfect time. Things are going to get tough, but I like the way I’m playing. I feel better than in the last few months. These last ten days are the best that I am finding from Australia [donde ganó]. I have to keep going and not allow myself to think too far, but I’m on the right track ”, he adds in the chat with Mats Wilander on Eurosport.

Despite his stratospheric sprint records, Djokovic continues to demonstrate his competitiveness on dirt. He has 89 victories in the tournament – ​​only Nadal is ahead, with 112 – and aspires to his third summit at Roland Garros, where he landed with a lowered speech and the worst preparatory numbers of his career. Despite the inactivity after Australia – he did not compete on the North American tour due to his refusal to be vaccinated against the covid – and despite all the circumstances, feeling older and missing Nadal, the pain he also says he suffers, Nole is already it is there, stealthy, like the predator behind the bush. If he lifts the Musketeers’ Cup on the 11th, he’ll match purebred Earthlings like Kuerten, Wilander or Lendl. In Paris, he gradually awakens the great devourer of the racket.

