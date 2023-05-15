costco It is one of the most important wholesale stores in the world, it offers a type of club-type market, granting great benefits to all its members.

Although it is known that Costco gives free electronic money and products to its members based on the type of membership they have, there are other methods with which a customer can obtain free products and electronic money.

According to Costco, one of the benefits that its active members can access is getting gift cards through the “Trade In” program.

This Costco program consists of exchanging an Apple brand electronic device that you no longer use. This can be an old or recent MacBook, iPad or iPhone that you no longer use and in exchange for this the customer will receive a card with electronic money that can be used in store products.

How to get this benefit

In order to obtain this benefit through the “Trade In” program, the requirements that you must meet are to have a current membership and an Apple-branded device to exchange.

The process is very simple, since for this you must enter the international Costco website.

There you will be asked to enter the serial number or IMEI of your device, answer a few questions about its current status and you will get a quote of its commercial value.

You will then receive prepaid shipping supplies and packing instructions directly to your address to ship the Apple device as indicated in the instructions you received.

When your device is received at our inspection facility, it will be inspected, data wiped, and your trade-in ready to pay.

After that you will only have to wait 1 to 22 business days to receive your choice of Costco Shop Card or a Digital Costco Shop Card loaded with the exchange value.