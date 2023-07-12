From a few months ago, Chile’s president, Gabril Boric, has been hardening his discourse regarding illegal migrants in his country.

In March of this year, from the border area of ​​Colchane, the president already indicated that two bills were being promoted that sought to control the situation of illegal migrants: “These measures aim to contain and reduce irregular migration, but in particular to combat head-on criminal organizations that take advantage of flows and needs to commit crimes such as human trafficking, drug trafficking and arms trafficking.”, he indicated at the time.

This Tuesday, July 11, the Government began the registration of nearly 190,000 irregular migrants before the new policy that expedites the expulsion of this group of people.

The Government of Chile will expedite the expulsion of foreigners when they have committed a serious crime or recidivist offensess Eliminating with its new National Immigration Policy the obligation for the authorities to previously notify the affected person of the deportation in person and at their home.

Hundreds of Venezuelan, Colombian and Haitian migrants stranded in the border area of ​​Peru and Chile.

This after the illegal migration of hundreds of foreigners through border crossings with Bolivia and Peru took place for months, which led the government to militarize the borders since February.

Now, The new policy seeks to have better control over the borders and the strengthening of the internal management of the National Migration Service (SNM). In this sense, there are 28 measures and a series of bills that will go through parliament, according to the media outlet. The country.

“It goes from a Law on Foreigners (1975) to a Law on Migration and Foreigners (Law No. 21,325), with which the State will promote the rights of foreigners, as well as their duties and obligations. All migrants, like Chileans, must assume the duties that correspond to them for having chosen Chile to live,” the government said on its official website.

With the new lawthe Government intends to reduce the causes for the regulation of foreigners who demonstrate a stable and formal employment relationship or family ties, and to expand the causes for expulsions, allowing immigrants to be deported if they commit five “misdemeanors or incivilities” in a period of two years ”, explained the Chilean Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve.

Implementation of the new policies

The process of issuing residence permits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and if they consider that a person does not meet the minimum requirements, the migrant will be expelled from the country, according to the aforementioned media.

According to data from the Jesuit Migrant Servicebetween 2020 and 2021 the number of foreigners residing in Chile doubled. They speak of about 1.5 million migrants -mainly Venezuelans, Peruvians, Haitians and Colombians- and, on the other hand, some 150,000 have arrived in the country illegally.

For now, illegal migrants residing in that country have the opportunity to enroll in a digital platform that was enabled and will be available until October 6. Your case will then be reviewed and a biometric process will be performed.

Stranded migrants camp on the border with Peru, in the Chilean city of Arica.

It should be noted that not all those who are registered will end up obtaining residence in Chile, but it is also a way of registering irregular migrants to later assess who can normalize their situation.

The biometric registration of undocumented foreigners has more than 60 points for this procedure and mobile units to expedite registration. Allows the Chilean State register people by collecting their fingerprints, face and name and biography, information that will be shared with Carabineros, PDI, Civil Registry and, if required, Interpol. The data will be taken into account if a person reoffends.

Regarding protection, the undersecretary stressed that Priority will be given to unaccompanied children and adolescents, as well as women victims of sexist violence, human trafficking or trafficking to facilitate their access to documentation and administrative regularity.

*With information from EFE

