After the great Copa América that the Colombian National Team had, reaching the runner-up position, it is time to resume the qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

According to the criteria of

Next week, coach Néstor Lorenzo will announce the list of players called up to face Peru and Argentina in the following qualifying rounds.

New headquarters for Peru-Colombia

But there is some breaking news. This Friday, August 23, the South American Football Confederation officially announced the change of stadium for the seventh round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Nestor Lorenzo Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

According to the organization, the modification is notified after the due authorization of FIFA, for the match between Peru and Colombia.

The match will be played at the National Stadium on September 6 at 8:30 p.m.

“For the Bicolor, playing at the National Stadium is like feeling at home. For this reason, we had several meetings with Mr. Federico Tong of the IPD and taking his word to find suitable conditions for the team and with the willingness he has shown, today we can say that it is a fact that we will play in the first sports venue in Peru,” said a few days ago the president of the Peruvian Football Federation, Mg. Ing. Agustín Lozano Saavedra.

Charlotte (United States), 07/11/2024.- Colombia’s James Rodriguez reacts to defeating Uruguay in the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semi-finals match between Uruguay and Colombia at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 10 July 2024 . EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER Photo:EFE Share

It is worth mentioning that since the 2014 World Cup qualifiers in Brazil, the games have been played at the National Stadium, except for some games at the Monumental de Ate. However, with the arrival of Jorge Fossati, the Peruvians changed their home ground to the Monumental stadium and played friendlies against the Dominican Republic (4-1) and Paraguay (0-0).

What is happening now is that the Monumental pitch is in poor condition, as seen in local matches, which is why Fossati himself, the coaching staff and the players supported the change of venue.

SPORTS

More Sports News