Real Madrid beat Valencia this Saturday (5-1) led by Brazilians Vinícius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, with a double each, and ending the visitors’ hopes based on effectiveness, scoring the first four goals in his first four shots between the three sticks.

The two attackers seem to recover their level just when His team is getting ready to face Colombia on Thursday, on the fifth date of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Despite the calm and normality conveyed by the coaches, both Carlo Ancelotti and Rubén Baraja, in the run-up to a match with the memory of the racist shouts at Vinícius Junior last season at Mestalla and the subsequent episodes, it was noticeable in the locals. that it was not just another game.

More accustomed to conceding goals than scoring them in the first minutes, this Saturday the story was different. Long, exquisite pass from German Toni Kroos to Dani Carvajal who controlled it with his right foot and shot with his left foot to beat the Georgian Giorgi Mamardashvili in the third minute of the game.

Real Madrid promised them happiness, and it ended up being that way, but not because of dominance but because of effectiveness. From Carvajal’s goal in the third minute to Vinícius’ 2-0 in the 42nd minute, Hugo Duro wasted three clear chances to score. Two shots that the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin took well, signing another good performance in his second game replacing the injured Kepa Arrizabalaga and fueling that “debate” in the goal that Ancelotti said “always” exists.

In the 10th and 15th minutes, Hugo Duro forgave his clearest chances, although in the 41st minute he also had a great opportunity in a tense cross from Pepelu that he narrowly missed finishing off. He demonstrated his desperation by wailing against a stick, unable to believe his lack of success.

A Real Madrid did not take control of the game, which was saved thanks to the Valencian striker’s mistakes and which used the effectiveness that it had lacked on other occasions, such as against Rayo Vallecano six days ago, to make it 2-0 just before the break. Two shots on goal and two goals. The second, from a ‘Vini’ who dropped to the ground to finish and scored with his chest.

Second goal, and he still had another one left, in four days; and this in a match marked in red on his calendar due to what happened on May 21 at Mestalla. An active Vinícius was seen, wanting to respond with his football. And, most importantly, away from controversies with rivals. From the area reserved for the 579 Valencia fans at the Santiago Bernabéu there were chants of “Vinícius, how bad you are”, which the Brazilian quickly silenced.

‘Vini’ led another blow for Real Madrid four minutes after returning from the break. A shot from the edge of the area, low and close to the post, by Vinícius made it 3-0 and just a minute later the goalkeeper Mamardashvili gave the ball to Rodrygo and he did not forgive. Four goals in four shots on goal for Real Madrid that ruined any Valencian hope of getting into the game.

The Real Madrid cheering crowd asked for a “little hand” and although the white team went down a gear with the wind in their favor, Rodrygo scored his double, with a great cut and a strong shot, to make it 5-0 in the 84th minute. .

The Brazilian team from Real Madrid has recovered the goal that the team longed for, but that had been solved thanks to the overwhelming start, almost as many per game -13 in 14- for a Bellingham team that missed its second consecutive game due to injury against Valencia on the left shoulder. He was not missed by a Real Madrid that, curiously, has won its three games without Bellingham.

Hugo Duro, already in the 88th minute and with the game decided, scored to leave, at least, a goal for the Santiago Bernabéu. The last, placid one that allows them to follow in the wake of a Girona that will go into the international break, leader of LaLiga EA Sports with two points ahead of Real Madrid, while Valencia breaks its streak of five games without losing.

With Efe

