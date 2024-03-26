England plays its last friendly of this FIFA date against Belgium in a match that started very intense, where there were goals, a penalty and the participation of the VAR. However, Gareth Southgate Again, as happened in the last match against Brazil, he was forced to make a change just 10 minutes into the first half.
In this opportunity, John Stones was the protagonist of this hasty change and once again the alarms go off in Manchester City who must play the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League and with this possible injury he adds a new name to the list of players who Pep Guardiola must pay attention.
And of course, the fans of Real Madrid, the Citizens' rival in the playoffs, did not miss the opportunity to doubt the numerous losses that Pep's team has had in their respective teams.
After the injury of Kyle Walker against Brazil 14 minutes into the match, the abandonment of Erling Haaland of the concentration with Norway, the same on the part of Bernard Silva and Ruben Dias in Portugal and the recent departure of John Stones Against Belgium, the Madridistas doubt a possible strategy by the City coach to take care of his players.
The duel between real Madrid and Manchester City It will be played in two weeks on Wednesday, April 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the first leg, while the return will be on April 17 in the Etihad Stadium.
