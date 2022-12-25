They sound in the streets, in shops, in waiting rooms. “But he looks at how the fish in the river drink, but he looks at how they drink to see the born God”; or “December 25 fun, fun, fun”. Any place is good to plug in the speaker and play Christmas carols. But be careful, between zambombas and tambourines it is easy to forget that many of these songs, like any artistic creation, are subject to rights. “The Christmas spirit does not soften the requirements demanded by law,” warns Violeta Arnaiz, lawyer and director of the TMT, Intellectual Property and Software Area of ​​the Pons IP law firm.

If a city council decides to reproduce a list of Christmas carols in a shopping street or in a Christmas market, “it must request the appropriate licenses from the authors or the corresponding management entities,” reports Arnaiz. You have to contact —and surely pay— the General Society of Authors and Publishers (SGAE), which charges a figure of between 50 and 100 euros per month. This amount is paid to authors, musicians and producers.

But not all Christmas songs are tied to copyright. There are songs that, over the years, fall into the public domain and their reproduction or transformation, due to the mere passage of time, does not require the permission of the father or mother of the work. In Spain, songs are part of the public domain 70 years after the author’s death. The fish in the river, Come shepherds, Bell upon Bell, Chiquirriquitín either The marimorena they are free, either because their author is anonymous —they are known as orphan works— or because the passing of the centuries makes them part of the cultural heritage.

Instead, to publicly reproduce the incombustible Christmas hymn All I want for Christmas is youwho since 1994 has reported juicy sums to her interpreter Mariah Carey in royaltiesYou have to go to the checkout first. Even with the classics it is better to be careful, that a melody is part of the public domain does not mean that its later recorded versions do not have an owner. The musicians and arrangers who reinterpret the great classics also generate their own rights, so that “if the arrangements made [sobre una canción libre] are sufficiently original, we would legally be facing a new work”, points out Arnaiz.

For example, the song Silent Night, composed in Austria in 1816, is in the public domain, but it has 310 versions registered with the SGAE. Another case: the melody of El Tamborilero is in the public domain, but Raphael’s well-known version, the most popular of the emblematic score, is subject to copyright; its public reproduction, without permission, is illegal.

“On paper,” remarks Javier de Torres, a lawyer specializing in Intellectual Property, reproducing these issues in public places “can cause legal problems because they are acts of public communication.” Although he adds that “another thing is that, on many occasions, it is difficult for management entities to control these situations and prosecute them effectively.”

Shops

The chance of getting caught is low. But it exists. Business owners are plagued by doubts on the matter. Do I have to pay for the Christmas carol thread that I reproduce in my local? Can I get in trouble? It depends. “At Christmas time it is very common for businesses to play Christmas carols in their establishments or on public roads to attract customers and encourage them to shop,” says Pedro Fernández, lawyer and intellectual property expert at Sympathy for the Lawyer. In these cases, he explains, the general rule is that, if you do not have the authorization of the owners of the work, there is “a violation of their intellectual property rights”, and this can “lead to a lawsuit.”

More information

But it is not a rule written in stone. Each case and profession deserves a study almost business by business. This is a debate that has been going on for a long time: European justice has had to clarify that only if the reproduction of a thread of songs generates a benefit for the businessman, and the communication is given to a significant public, the owner of the premises must pay fees to rights management entities. To get an idea, the SGAE contemplates monthly payments of between 16 and 30 euros per month for bars, restaurants, cafeterias and taverns of less than 200 square meters.

However, if the setting is complementary to the service, or reaches a tiny audience, employers do not have the obligation to compensate musicians, authors and record companies. There are several judicial precedents where this is established. For example, a dentist does not have to pay any fee for the songs played in his waiting room, because “patients go to a dental office for the sole purpose of being treated” and the public that accesses the work “does not It is significant”, said the European court.

On the other hand, the owners of a thermal establishment must periodically pay for the relaxing music that sounds in their facilities. In this case, the courts have understood that music is a service that improves the attractiveness of the business and can make a customer decide on this or another venue. Therefore, you have to pay for it. Each case deserves its study with a magnifying glass.

Neighbors in Vigo who do not sleep In Vigo, a neighborhood platform has registered a petition on the Changes.org platform to complain about the new Christmas entertainment area installed in the city center. The Christmas carols, the noises and the hustle and bustle do not allow them to lead a normal life and denounce that “for three months we cannot rest, live together or work as the others do”. Antonio García, a lawyer specializing in noise conflicts, regrets that, in cases like this, the administrations forget that what is at stake is the health and “the fundamental rights of the neighbours”, especially when there is “excessive and continuous” noise. How to act? “In case of inconvenience, you have to ask the town hall to proceed to inspect the license.” If the legal limits are not met, the administration is obliged to act.