The State Commission of Public Services of Tijuana (CESPT) announced that this Monday, July 3, will suspend drinking water service in 632 neighborhoods located in Tijuana and Playas de Rosarito.

He mega cut of water It will take place at 00:00 on that date and the service is expected to be fully restored by Thursday, July 6, according to official information published by the agency.

Similarly, the parastatal explained that cut to rehabilitate the Florido-Aguaje aqueductwhere the repair of five leaks and the implementation of two hours of reinforcement are contemplated.

170 of the 632 affected neighborhoods belong to the Aldo Esquer district, which includes the Downtown Zone, independence, Playas de Tijuana and Francisco Zarco.

Similarly, some neighborhoods in the Matamoros area will suffer from the water cut. Among them, the Florido and Paraíso districts that cover areas such as Zona Río, La Mesa, Rubí, Obrera and Camino Verde.

The Reforma district will also be affected, including neighborhoods such as La Mesa, Tecolote, Lomas de La Presa, Delicias, Sánchez Toboada and Villas de Prado.

In the Rosarito district, the areas of Pórtico de Santa Fe, Autopista Tijuana-Rosarito, La Misión and Playas de Rosarito will also be affected by the mega water cut.

List of neighborhoods affected by mega water cut in Tijuana and Playas de Rosarito