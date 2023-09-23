Introduction

The Fiscal Incorporation Regime (RIF) It was an optional tax regime for natural persons with business activity that met certain requirements. He RIF It offered a series of tax benefits, such as a reduction in the ISR caused depending on the years of permanence in it, bimonthly provisional payments and no annual declaration, among other tax facilities.

However, The RIF had a maximum permanence period of 10 years. Taxpayers who registered in the RIF before the 1st. January 2014, they will complete 10 years in the regime on December 31, 2023. Therefore, these taxpayers must switch to RESICO or the Regime of Business and Professional Activities for Physical persons from January 1, 2024.

Effects of RIF departure

Taxpayers leaving the RIF will face a series of effectsamong them:

Payment of ISR at a general rate: In the RIF, taxpayers paid ISR with a percentage reduction depending on the years they remained in the regime. In the RESICO or the Regime of Business and Professional Activitiestaxpayers pay ISR at a general rate that may vary depending on income or level of tax utility.

VAT payment at full rate: In the RIF, taxpayers paid VAT at a reduced rate of 8% on sales to the general public. In the RESICO or the Business and Professional Activities Regime, taxpayers charge VAT at a full rate of 16% on sales to the general public.

More complex tax obligations: The RIF is a relatively simple tax regime. The RESICO and the Business and Professional Activities Regime are more complex tax regimeswith additional tax obligations such as submitting monthly provisional payments instead of bimonthly ones like RIF

Options evaluation:

Taxpayers exiting RIF should carefully evaluate available options to determine which is best for your situation.

He RESICO It is a simplified tax regime that offers a series of tax benefits, such as determining ISR with a % of income; However, the RESICO also has some limitations, such as the inability to deduct personal expenses.

The Regime of Business and Professional Activities It is a general tax regime that has greater complexity and requires taxpayers to comply with a series of requirements in calculating ISR and formal accounting, unlike RESICO or RIF.

Conclusions and recommendations:

Taxpayers who are required to abandon the RIF must begin to prepare for the change in the tax regime as of January 1, 2024.. Taxpayers should carefully evaluate the options available to determine which is best for their situation, all with professional tax advice.

