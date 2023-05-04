Everyone should know the pediatric unblocking maneuvers, especially those who have to do with children: parents, grandparents, uncles, babysitters, teachers, coaches. Yet still few know them and know how to apply them correctly. How has reminded a paramedicwhich in a video on Instagram reveals, as regards the anti-choke maneuver, the mistake that many parents unfortunately make. But on which the lives of their children may depend

Photo source from tinyheartseducation’s TikTok video

Nikki Jurcutz he is a former paramedic who is very active on social networks, with his Tiny Heart Education page in which he explains how to intervene in an emergency, especially a pediatric one. The risk of suffocation is one of the most feared domestic accidents and, unfortunately, also among the deadliest for children.

Nikki Jurcutz explains that all parents should know the anti-suffocation maneuvers. And everyone should know what is the mistake that absolutely must not be committed. There is a fear of hurting the baby by hitting the back to allow air to return to the lungs.

The former paramedic points out that in case of emergency one must not be afraid to use force. Because the child’s life could depend on that maneuver. Even if the child bruises, it doesn’t matter. The important thing is that you get back to breathing as soon as possible and that the thing blocking the passage of air stops putting the life of the newborn or small at risk.

If you’ve gotten to the point where you need to use back shots, that means your child isn’t getting oxygen to their lungs.

Photo source from Pixabay

Urging parents to learn how to perform pediatric unblocking maneuvers, the former paramedic then adds that we shouldn’t be afraid to use force on the children’s back to allow them to breathe again.