This Friday, June 28, a Panama court acquitted the 28 defendants in the case ‘Panama Papers’ or ‘Panamá Papers’, the historic leak of documents from the defunct Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, which linked various world personalities with the money launderingreported the Judicial Branch (OJ).

“The Second Liquidator of Criminal Cases Judge, Baloísa Marquínez (…) acquitted 28 people accused of the crime Against the Economic Order in the form of Money Laundering, in the accumulated cases of the cases called ‘Panama Papers’ and ‘Lava Jato’, following the law firm Mossack Fonseca and its collaborators, as well as citizens of German nationality,” the Judicial Body detailed in a statement.

It should be remembered that the main defendants in this lawsuit were Ramón Fonseca Mora, who died in the middle of the process, and Jurguen Mossack, founders of the firm Mossack & Fonseca, the subject of the information leak, accused of creating supposedly fictitious corporations for money laundering.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists uncovered the scandal in 2015.

EFE