Attention: a submarine that visited the remains of the Titanic in the Atlantic disappeared

A submarine that usually transports tourists to see the remains of the Titanic disappeared, triggering a rescue operation, the Boston (Massachusetts, USA) Coast Guard told the British BBC and the American CBS on Monday.

According to the Coast Guard, it is not known if there were any passengers on board the sub and, if so, how many.

EFE contacted the Boston Coast Guard, but has not been able to obtain details of what happened.

Some companies organize multi-day trips to see the remains of the Titanic, which are located at a depth of about 3,800 meters and at a distance of about 640 kilometers from the Canadian island of Newfoundland.

OceanGate Expeditions, a company that organizes this type of expedition, recently announced on its website and social networks that an expedition to see the remains of the Titanic “was underway”.

On June 14, the company said on Twitter that it was using the communications company Starlink to keep the line of communication open with the expedition heading to the Titanic.

On the company’s website, seven-day trips to see the remains of the Titanic are advertised and their price is specified to be about $250,000.

*With information from EFE