Monday, June 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Attention: a submarine that visited the remains of the Titanic in the Atlantic disappeared

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 19, 2023
in World
0
Attention: a submarine that visited the remains of the Titanic in the Atlantic disappeared


close

titanic

Image of the Titanic.

Image of the Titanic.

Authorities have yet to confirm how many people were aboard the submersible.

A submarine that usually transports tourists to see the remains of the Titanic disappeared, triggering a rescue operation, the Boston (Massachusetts, USA) Coast Guard told the British BBC and the American CBS on Monday.

According to the Coast Guard, it is not known if there were any passengers on board the sub and, if so, how many.

See also  The first 3D scan of the Titanic reveals more details of the shipwreck

(We recommend reading: Discovery on the Titanic: A valuable object was found in the depths of the ship).

EFE contacted the Boston Coast Guard, but has not been able to obtain details of what happened.

Some companies organize multi-day trips to see the remains of the Titanic, which are located at a depth of about 3,800 meters and at a distance of about 640 kilometers from the Canadian island of Newfoundland.

(You might be interested: Unpublished and unique images of the Titanic are revealed: they could clarify its mysteries).

OceanGate Expeditions, a company that organizes this type of expedition, recently announced on its website and social networks that an expedition to see the remains of the Titanic “was underway”.

On June 14, the company said on Twitter that it was using the communications company Starlink to keep the line of communication open with the expedition heading to the Titanic.

On the company’s website, seven-day trips to see the remains of the Titanic are advertised and their price is specified to be about $250,000.

See also  Ortega closes siege on Catholic Church in Nicaragua

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
*With information from EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Attention #submarine #visited #remains #Titanic #Atlantic #disappeared

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A review of studies with 2.2 million people shows how loneliness increases the risk of dying

A review of studies with 2.2 million people shows how loneliness increases the risk of dying

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result