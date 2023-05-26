Attention: 6.2 earthquake shook coast near Tokyo, Japan; tsunami highlighted

This Friday, May 26, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck a coastline near Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported, adding that a tsunami was not feared.

The quake struck at a depth of 50 kilometers in Pacific waters off Japan’s Chiba prefecture and was strong enough to shake large buildings in the capital and halt rail service.

The authorities reported that there was no fear of a tsunami.

Large buildings in the capital trembled and train service was temporarily halted when the quake struck.

The United States Geological Survey also reported the quake, giving the same magnitude. The Japanese nuclear authority did not detect any anomaly in the region’s nuclear plants.

Regarding the balance, at least one fatality and more than 40 injuries were reported. The death would have occurred when falling from a ladder in Ishikawa prefecture.

Due to the earthquake, high-speed trains between Nagano and Kanazawa, a popular tourist site, were interrupted, according to the railway company, Japan Railway. Right from there, photographs of passengers crowding together when the transport service was suspended began to circulate.

