Friday, May 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Attention: 6.2 earthquake shook coast near Tokyo, Japan; tsunami highlighted

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 26, 2023
in World
0
Attention: 6.2 earthquake shook coast near Tokyo, Japan; tsunami highlighted


close

Japan: 5.6-magnitude earthquake shakes the country while there is a rain alert

Security camera video recorded the movement (reference image).

Security camera video recorded the movement (reference image).

The movement occurred on a coast near Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said,

This Friday, May 26, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck a coastline near Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported, adding that a tsunami was not feared.

The quake struck at a depth of 50 kilometers in Pacific waters off Japan’s Chiba prefecture and was strong enough to shake large buildings in the capital and halt rail service.

See also  World Cup column "Qatar mood": illusions everywhere

The authorities reported that there was no fear of a tsunami.
Large buildings in the capital trembled and train service was temporarily halted when the quake struck at a depth of 50 kilometers at 7:03 pm (local time) in Pacific waters off Japan’s Chiba prefecture.

The United States Geological Survey also reported the quake, giving the same magnitude. The Japanese nuclear authority did not detect any anomaly in the region’s nuclear plants.

The telluric movement took place at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the same organization. For its part, the United States Geological Survey, placed the power of the tremor at 6.2. Regarding the balance, at least one fatality and more than 40 injuries were reported. The death would have occurred when falling from a ladder in Ishikawa prefecture.

(We recommend: Zelensky’s diplomatic crusade guarantees him greater support from the G7)

Due to the earthquake, high-speed trains between Nagano and Kanazawa, a popular tourist site, were interrupted, according to the railway company, Japan Railway. Right from there, photographs of passengers crowding together when the transport service was suspended began to circulate.

See also  Ronaldo comments on his use of "foul language" towards his coach

AFP

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Attention #earthquake #shook #coast #Tokyo #Japan #tsunami #highlighted

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The shadow of fraud persists in Melilla: Correos validates half of the postal votes

The shadow of fraud persists in Melilla: Correos validates half of the postal votes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result