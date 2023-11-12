Attending school | Four young people suggested solutions to bullying – Eemil Pietilä: “I didn’t know how to prepare that the reception could be so aggressive”

Young people from Helsinki draw up proposals on how bullying could be eradicated in schools. The quiet reception of the principals was disappointing for the young person who came up with the proposals.

Last in the summer Eemil Pietilä was an important job. Pietilä, who finished the first year of high school, was able to work in the youth communication office organized by the city of Helsinki.

One of Pietilä’s tasks was to think about solutions to bullying.

The topic was brought up by the young people themselves: they perceived schools as one of the most unsafe places. In the survey organized by the city, the school was mentioned more than 500 times as a place where the respondent has been scared or where he has experienced insecurity.

Together with three other young people, Pietilä created a list in which young people’s solutions were brought out to eradicate bullying.

When the list was ready, the young people sent a message to all Finnish-speaking elementary schools. There were nearly 100 schools in total.

The reception of the schools, and especially of the principals, was disappointing for Pietilä.

E-mail started school in mid-June. Pietilä knew that the timing was challenging, but in most schools the principals work until Midsummer.

In addition to the silence, the opponent had a downright aggressive attitude a few times, Pietilä says.

“I was surprised. I didn’t know how to prepare that the reception could be so aggressive. It was felt that we came to tell the principals that they have done their job wrong,” Pietilä describes.

Few the principals had stated to the unit that they were not even going to familiarize themselves with the material. They often cited schedules or lack of resources. Pietili felt at times that the young people’s own ideas were belittled.

Afterwards, Pietilä regrets that the list was first described as a “challenge”. The purpose was to challenge school staff to cooperate in a good spirit, but many interpreted the challenge as a negative starting point.

The purpose was to get the young people involved in making an impact and give them the experience of raising their own voice, but in schools the contact of young people was considered a “missing”, Pietilä estimated.

Eventually the youth communication office got a total of 19 schools involved in the challenge. A meeting was arranged with the six principals.

Some of the schools committed to all items on the list, some announced that they would focus on specific measures.

The list included suggestions for, for example, atmosphere surveys in classes and long-term small groups that would support the possibility of creating a circle of friends.

“It’s a good starting point to acknowledge the problem and not just deny that bullying happens in your school. The schools that went along and participated in the discussion left a good feeling,” Pietilä sums up.

Bullying came up again in the discussion when HS published school-specific information about students’ bullying experiences on Tuesday. The statistics were based on THL’s school health survey, which was carried out in the spring of 2023.

There are numerous elementary schools in Helsinki where up to a fifth of the students have experienced weekly bullying.

Among elementary school-aged respondents, fewer and fewer answered that they told adults at school about bullying. More than a fifth felt that the bullying has continued or worsened after telling an adult at school about it.