Mexico City.- The Women’s MX League continues to celebrate the various feats that have occurred five years after its inauguration. Today, through their social networks, they announced that the entry into the stadiums is growing unlike the last competitions.

“ON THE INCREASE! This Clausura 2023, attendance at the Liga MX Femenil stadiums has increased compared to previous tournaments. Attendance increased 54% in the stadiums,” read the publication of the women’s category.

It should be noted that 17 of the 18 participating clubs in the Pink League have a professional stadium, except for Máquina de Cruz Azul, which plays its home matches at the La Noria facilities after hosting its matches at the Azul stadium and the 10 de December.

In addition, there have been few occasions that other teams have held one of their matches at their training center, such is the case of América, Chivas, Juárez, Santos Laguna, Pumas and Rayadas. In this championship things have changed in a positive way.

While the Women’s MX League continues to advance by leaps and bounds and it is a matter of time before it finds itself in a position to become independent from the Men’s League. The strength of the division is so great that investors and sponsors begin to put money into it with the confidence that a good business is being done.

We recommend you read

This week the women’s Liga MX will pause its hostilities due to the second FIFA Date. It will be from April 14 when the fans will witness the last matches of the current competition, which will celebrate its 13th date.