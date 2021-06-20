The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the return of the public education system in public schools, starting from the next school year 2021-2022, in line with the state’s directions to return to normal life, after full coordination with the concerned authorities, taking into account the application of precautionary and preventive measures, as All necessary measures will be taken and the highest standards applied, taking into account the safety of students and cadres in the educational field, including teachers and administrators.

She pointed out to the development of a protocol for returning to schools, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and local authorities, which will be announced later, that will preserve the safety of students and cadres in the educational field, as the Foundation works in direct cooperation with school principals, given their important role. In creating the appropriate atmosphere to raise the efficiency and training of teachers and administrators, in order to ensure the optimal implementation of the protocol, to encourage students to return to school.

The Foundation confirmed that each school is dealt with separately, and based on its own data, without affecting the rest of the government education system in the country, with reference to keeping the distance learning option available to the guardian if he so desires, knowing that the highest standards used to protect Students and the school community upon return to school.

The Foundation called on the students’ families to cooperate with the concerned authorities to implement the decision, which will reflect positively on the students, given that the school is the incubator for their ambition, and their ideal place, as it will enable them to return to benefit from its multiple facilities, in addition to direct follow-up by teachers of their educational path, and the resumption of their various activities with their peers, within an educational and motivational atmosphere that preserves their safety.

She stressed that the safety of students is a top priority, noting her keenness to complete a safe return on August 29, 2021, so that students can continue their educational path without obstacles, noting that the teaching staff will return to full-time in schools before the students return.

The Foundation said that it is working to ensure that schools are ready to receive students at the beginning of the next academic year, as the Foundation’s teams, in cooperation with the competent authorities, have begun work to ensure the highest levels of protection for students and cadres working in the educational field.

The country topped global centers in the rates of providing the vaccine to segments of society, including teachers, as the total proportion of educational and administrative cadres in government schools in the country who received the vaccine reached 72%.

