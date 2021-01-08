Attendance at the Louvre due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions associated with this infection decreased by 72% over the year.

2.7 million people visited the art museum in Paris last year. TASS…

In 2019, this figure was 9.6 million, and in 2018 the Louvre received a record number of visitors – 10.2 million people.

The museum was closed for months last year. It was closed from March 17 to July 6 and is still closed since October 29.

However, as noted in the museum, the Leonardo da Vinci exhibition alone was able to attract more than one million visitors.

Museum director Jean-Luc Martinez believes that the Louvre’s long history proves that you can always “hope for better days.”

Several restored halls will open in the Louvre this year. In addition, new exhibitions are being demonstrated.