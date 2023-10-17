That week that we have been waiting for for months has finally arrived, and of course we are talking about the one related to the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a game that is shaping up to be among the best of the year, or at least it is something that the specialized press has told us. made noticed. With this in mind, PlayStation wants to celebrate its release in a big way in different parts of the world, and fortunately, Mexico It is part of the great party.

The boys of PlayStation they have sent us 5 double invitations to attend said event next Friday October 20 in the afternoon in Mexico City. And as you already know, in order to be the creditors of the tickets you have to follow a simple dynamic that we will leave you in this same note.

Here you can read the requirements to win:

1.- You have to put in a publication Twitter the following answers (no need to add the question):

a) Who on our staff reviewed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

b) What rating do I give to the game?

c) Who is the voice actor for Peter Parker (note, Latin Spanish) for the game?

2.- In that post you must of course tag @PlayStation_LA, @Atomix and put the following hastag: #SpiderMan2PS5 # BeGreaterTogether (if you do not include all the elements we will not consider participation)

3.- Likewise, you need to keep this in mind: living in CDMX and have the afternoon free on Friday, October 20. And of course, you must have a valid identification of legal age.

With all this established, this is what you can do at the event:

There you’ll be able to play a bit of the game and you’ll also have the chance to meet one of the developers, so it’s something fans won’t want to miss.

The first five participants to appear on our Twitter timeline and those who comply with what we have asked will be the winners, so we recommend sending the publication as soon as you read this.

If we select you we will send you a DM through that network in which we will ask you for information so that your entries are safe, so we recommend keeping an eye on the tray.

Good luck, and remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 the next one is released October 20 exclusively for PlayStation 5.