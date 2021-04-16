GDepending on the wild animals on our planet, we could probably stay in corona lockdown forever. Even the deer in the temple district of the Japanese city of Nara, who have gotten used to the fact that the human visitors, who came en masse in pre-pandemic times, slipped them crackers – a welcome treat given the sprawl of the past. Then the virus came and the people were gone. Would the deer starve to death now? Not at all, says David Attenborough: The elders among them still remembered where they had grazed in their youth and led the herd to the remains of green in the concrete desert. There you will find enough to fill you up. And the new, original diet without the addition of plastic waste has even made the deer healthier. “Even if it looks as if animals benefit from our presence, in many cases they are better off without us,” sums up the sir among nature filmmakers.

The nature documentation “told” by him and composed by Tom Beard from recordings from five continents takes a good hour to illustrate this insight. In doing so, Attenborough succeeds in setting a decidedly philanthropic tone as a speaker – although “The Year That Changed Our Earth” is all about the tremendous relief of twelve months of forced limitation of human activity to ecosystems.



Freshly moved in: A leopard has made itself comfortable in an orphaned South African lodge and hunts there during the day, not at night as usual.

:



Image: Apple TV +





If the person disappears, everything will be better for other living beings: In view of this, Alan Weismans could pull the somewhat outdated non-fiction book “The World Without Us” from the shelf and indulge in post-apocalyptic visions. David Attenborough chooses a constructive approach. Shortly before his 95th birthday, he is still not a fatalist, although he has witnessed enormous devastation in his life: his documentary “My Life on Our Planet”, published by the naturalist and wildlife filmmaker for Netflix, who was once practically synonymous with the BBC, is about it . “The Year That Changed Our Earth”, in collaboration with a BBC production company on Apple TV +, aims to address a global, digitally networked audience and answer two questions: What happened outside while we were stuck in sweatpants in front of our screens? And what can we learn from this for a better, future-oriented coexistence of humans and nature?

The best time for offspring

First there is the silence: no sooner did the motto “We stay at home” apply than it settled over cities like San Francisco, which are otherwise filled with traffic noise. This motivated the atticers at the Golden Gate Bridge to modulate chirping, followed by increased breeding success. Suddenly there was also more calm under water, for example off the southeast coast of Alaska, where passenger and cargo traffic at sea practically came to a standstill. A boon for the humpback whales: never before, report researchers on site, have they heard such detailed whale songs. Suckling mother animals would have moved much further away from their calves for hunting than usual, as these would remain within shouting distance even at greater distances. The result: well-fed young animals, vital mothers.



Finally leisure for a second breed: penguins in Australia

:



Image: Apple TV +





Something similar can be seen on the other side of the earth, in the Kenyan savannah. Where cheetahs usually have to call their cubs over and over again to the hunted prey, which conjures up hyenas or lions and thus fatal danger, only a few sounds were now enough – because the din of jeeps with guests on photo safaris through the protected area had ceased. More cheetahs survived the first critical months. Mountain gorillas in Uganda were also less disturbed than usual. They gave birth to twice as many offspring as in previous years.

Ecotourism dilemma

This reveals a dilemma of ecotourism: It brings money for the protected zones and creates awareness, but still intervenes in a disruptive manner. The consequence for a ranger in Kenya is to work more specifically on quiet areas. The whale researchers in Canada recommend throttling ship speed and passage in fleets in order to reduce noise pollution.

Tracking shots through deserted metropolises effectively pay homage to the central perspective. Elevating sights are not lacking: When the smog has evaporated over the Indian city of Jalandhar – only twelve days after the lockdown – the peaks of the Himalayas come into view for the first time in thirty years. Oscillating between wildlife pathos (wild cat in the evening light) and Disney-like cuteness (hippopotamus at the gas station), accompanied by orchestral music (Adam and Dan Skinner), Attenborough arouses emotions and conveys its message: Wherever we leave room for wild animals, only us Taking a step back or interacting intelligently is something that is gained – for ourselves too. The nature filmmaker finds a paradigmatic example of this in India: Since farmers plagued by marauding wild elephants have created a protection zone around their fields in the Corona year, with wild rice especially for consumption for the trunk animals, they leave the fields of the people alone.

The year that changed our earth is available on Apple TV +.