Sanremo – A foreigner tried to set fire to the bronze statue of Mike Buongiorno, in via Escoffier, a side street of via Matteotti a few dozen meters from the Ariston theater. The tribute to the historic presenter of the Sanremo Festival was not damaged: the man was stopped by some passers-by before he could carry out the gesture and then walked away. The bottle of alcohol, thrown into a nearby vase, was then recovered by the firefighters. The city’s video surveillance cameras will be examined in order to identify the author of the attempted assault.