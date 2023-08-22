Attempts to rape a woman in a parking lot: chased and stopped by a group of young men

Saved from an attempted violence by the intervention of some passers-by. It happened on Sunday evening in Calmasino, in the Verona area, where a 34-year-old woman was rescued by a group of boys who had heard her screams while she was being beaten by a 45-year-old.

The group set off in pursuit of the couple’s car, blocking their way at an intersection. After having immobilized the man who was with the 34-year-old, they called the carabinieri. The man was taken to jail on charges of injuries and attempted sexual assault, while the woman was taken to hospital, where the injuries were judged to be curable in 25 days.

According to what was reconstructed by the military, the attempted sexual assault took place in a parking lot. A young man, reports the Corriere del Veneto, said he heard the woman’s screams and approached the car: “I understood that he was in danger and I tried to approach but the man behind the wheel skidded off the tires and drove off at full speed.” speed towards Pastrengo. At that point I set off in pursuit”. Even some young people who had heard the shouts from a bar also gave chase, stopping the car at an intersection.