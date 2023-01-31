It seems that several times the man had attacked the woman

The boy ends up in handcuffs 19-year-old defending mom and stepbrother from stepfatherbut trying to take his life. From what emerged from the investigations, apparently it was not the first time that the young man had intervened to help the woman and her son from the man who lived with them. This time, however, the Carabinieri of Desio arrested him after the complaint of his mother’s partner.

On the night of January 16, the 19-year-old has stabbed his partner in the mother. He wanted to defend her and her 16-year-old half-brother.

I’ve told you a hundred thousand times that you mustn’t touch my mother and my brother.

These are the words of the young man while with a long kitchen knife he would pounce on his stepfather, reaching him in the abdomen and head, breaking the blade in his belly.

The 38-year-old unemployed former worker he had arrived at the home of his 58-year-old partner in Limbiate, in the province of Monza and Brianza. They started arguing and the man punched and kicked the woman.

The 16 year old son intervened, receiving the same treatment from the 38-year-old. So the 58-year-old woman’s other son, from a previous relationship, also decided to intervene, taking a kitchen knife and using it with such force that it broke it in her abdomen.

The man left the house, rescued by a passerby who was walking nearby with his dog. In the hospital he gave an inaccurate reconstruction of what happened in his partner’s house.

The Carabinieri of Desio have reconstructed the exact dynamics of what happened, also listening to the woman, who had never filed a complaint against her partner. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Milan has ordered the arrest of the young man, who is now in the San Vittore prison in Milan.