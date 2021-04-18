A 41-year-old man was arrested by the Ertzaintza on Saturday afternoon in Arrasate (Guipúzcoa) accused of a crime of animal abuse. The arrested man tried to hang a dog on a leash and break its hind legs, according to El Diario Vasco.

The events took place around six thirty in the afternoon when, thanks to citizen collaboration, the Ertzaintza became aware of the mistreatment that a 41-year-old man was causing to a dog. According to what was known, this person tried to break the dog’s hind legs and choke it with a leash, while trying to silence its screams by covering its muzzle.

Subsequently, police resources went to the place to verify what happened and the agents witnessed the shaking of the dog, for which they proceeded to arrest the alleged perpetrator of the animal abuse. The arrested person has been charged on some other occasion for similar acts.

The Local Police of Arrasate took charge of the dog and transferred it to the Animal Shelter Center in Bergara.

