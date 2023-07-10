An unhappy end to say the least that of 34-year-old Lee Buschman. The man was found dead inside a freezer. The corpse, however, was not frozen: the appliance was off. Lee was trying to escape the police, and for this he decided to hide in a chest freezer that was in the basement of an uninhabited house. However, it was an old model appliance, which cannot be opened from the inside, and so the boy got stuck with no possibility of escape.

His body was found several days later. A horrific death for him, which shocked the local community in Minnesota. When the police found him, he had been lifeless for several days inside the freezer. The report had arrived due to strange smells coming from the house. That older model cockpit automatically locks when closed and cannot be opened from the inside. It should be noted that the freezer was not on when the body was discovered and it is probable that it was not even when the 34-year-old slipped inside.

The man would have chosen that house as his refuge because it had been uninhabited for months. An arrest warrant was pending on him. Officers believe the 34-year-old entered the freezer to hide of his own free will, possibly because cops were in the area.