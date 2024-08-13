Agents of the Spanish National Police have arrested a man who attempted to transport an alleged Leonardo da Vinci painting with an expired export permit.

The man was intercepted in Modane, Francewith the painting inside his vehicle. The export permit indicated a value of 1.300.000 euro and the final destination was the Italian city of Milan.

The work was brought to the Museo Nacional del Prado, where it was analyzed and found to be an imitation made with possible fraudulent intent.

The investigation, the police said in a statement, began in July 2022. The officers received information, through international police cooperation channels, that the French customs service had identified a painting being exported from Spain to Milan.

The export permit for the work indicatedbased on the applicant’s cataloguing and the information provided by him, that it had been painted by Leonardo da Vinci, that the title was “Portrait of Giacomo Trivulzio” and that its value was estimated at 1,300,000 euros.

Faced with the possibility of fraud, the agents verified through the Ministry of Culture that the export permit was authentic but expired several months agowhich means it was an illegal export. As a result, the man was identified and arrested in Madrid on charges of smuggling.

Subsequently, Police officers from the Historical Heritage Brigade transported the painting to Spain from the border post of Le Perthus, France.

Once in Spain, The painting was deposited at the Museo Nacional del Prado, where it was analyzed and subjected to a technical study.

The experts’ report has established that the work is an imitation of Milanese portrait models of the late 15th and early 16th centuries and that it was painted with fraudulent intentprobably at the beginning of the 20th century. Its economic value was therefore between 3,000 and 5,000 euros and the authorship of Leonardo or other Italian artists of his time was completely excluded.