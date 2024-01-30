Balance: Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempts to land on the Dnieper do not imply strategic success
The actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kherson front, in particular, attempts to land on the left bank of the Dnieper, do not imply strategic success and are undertaken only to achieve a “media effect.” This was announced by the Governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo in a conversation with RIA News.
#Attempts #Ukrainian #Armed #Forces #land #Dnieper #explained #media #effect
Leave a Reply