The immortality of some characters in the recent release of TT Games offers certain advantages.

Starting this week, players are enjoying LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the latest game from TT Games that pays tribute to all three trilogies cinematic in the style of LEGO. Its success in the early days is being completely overwhelming, but it is also leaving us with curiosities like the one we are here to tell you about today.

as we read in pc gamerfans have pushed the game to the limit even trying to attack children as a result of an event that happens with Anakin in the movies (and that you will remember traumatically all your life). What has been the surprise? That the game does not let you eliminate them as such, but it does attack them with the lightsaber repeatedly.

Can be used to fly over the mapThis has caused users like the streamer Red Orbs take advantage of it for fly over big obstacles. In the shared clip we see how by hitting Anakin the kid we can stay in the air for a long time as if it were an aerial combo from Devil May Cry. It is something that can be done with the rest of the enemies, but the immortality of children offers us to do it almost infinitely to overcome falls or skip some areas.

Without a doubt, speedrunners will learn from this mechanic to make use of it in their games, although we must clarify that varies depending on the character attacking, since the way of wielding the lightsaber is different. Yoda, for example, punches children upwards, while Qui-Gon Jinn punches them horizontally.

It must be said that the title is already available for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch players, and there is no doubt that it is a very funny tribute to the legendary film franchise. At least that’s what we concluded in our analysis of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but you can take a look if you want to know our opinion in depth.

