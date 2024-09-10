Defense Ministry: Air Defense Shot Down 144 Ukrainian Drones Over Russian Territory Overnight

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched 144 drones into Russian territory last night, with the Bryansk region being subjected to the most massive attack, the Ministry of Defense reported.

The attack was carried out, among other things, by aircraft-type drones, which can carry up to several dozen kilograms of explosives and cover significant distances.

20 UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Moscow region, 14 drones over the Kursk region, 13 over the Tula region, eight drones were shot down over the territory of the Belgorod region, seven over the Kaluga region, air defense systems also destroyed five Ukrainian UAVs over the territory of the Voronezh region, four over the Lipetsk region and one over the territory of the Oryol region.

The largest number of unmanned aerial vehicles — 72 drones — were shot down by Russian air defense systems over the Bryansk region. The attack was commented on by the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz. “Thanks to the professionalism of our valiant defenders, there were no casualties or damage, all attacks were repelled, all targets were destroyed!” he reported. Around three o’clock in the morning, Bogomaz reportedthat at that time, 59 aircraft-type UAVs had been intercepted and destroyed over the region by air defense forces.

Photo: Valentin Kapustin / RIA Novosti

At the end of August, a massive drone attack over the Bryansk region was repelled

The attack attempt was made on the night of August 30. Bogomaz said that the attack took place in two waves. First, anti-aircraft gunners destroyed eight aircraft-type drones within an hour. Three more drones were shot down 50 minutes later. There were no casualties or damage.

Before that, the head of the Starodubsky municipal district, Oleksandr Podolny, was wounded during an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the region. An employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and a driver were also injured. According to the governor, the attack took place in the village of Kurkovichi, kamikaze drones began dropping explosive devices, which caused a fire in one of the houses. When the head of the municipality and the fire brigade arrived at the scene to provide assistance to residents, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a second strike.

The wounded were taken to the district hospital and given all necessary assistance.

Related materials:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to invade the Bryansk region

On August 21, Bogomaz reported that a sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to break through the Russian border in the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region in the evening. The attack was repelled, and the Ukrainian forces were inflicted with fire damage.

An attempt to break through the Russian border took place near the village of Zabrama, with over 200 saboteurs taking part. With the support of three infantry fighting vehicles, they engaged in combat with Russian border guards and suffered losses. Later, the Ukrainian Armed Forces returned with reinforcements and attempted a second attack. The saboteurs were forced to retreat again. Some of them, as noted, were armed with rifles similar to the Czech Bren-2.