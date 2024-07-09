Attempted theft of €1.10, nine years of trials…then the Cartabia law to complicate things

After nine years of battles in court the final word has arrived on an incredible story, a man ended up on trial for the attempted theft of €1.10the Cassation she spoke for the last time and the defendant was acquitted. But it took years to clear a double conviction for an attempt to steal coins from a parking meter. Adding insult to injury, the Cassation established that the criminal action should not even have started, in fact the complaint, a mandatory act, was missing after the Cartabia reform also for the attempted theftnot only for theft. The Court of Appeal – Il Sole 24 Ore reports – had considered the crime aggravated because the “hit”, which was also unsuccessful, had been carried out by the appellant, born in ’71, on a good intended for a public utility service.

An aggravating circumstance which, after the entry into force of Legislative Decree 150/2022, is among the exceptions that allow for proceed ex officio. The aggravating circumstance for attempted theft – continues Il Sole – therefore applies regardless of the public or private nature of the provider as well as of the user of the good or damage actually caused. In the case examined, however, it was the right to defense was violatedbecause the nature of the asset had to be evaluated. Instead, never, during the trial – which also passed through the section “excerpt” and then return to the section ordinary – the crucial point of the asset taken away from the public service was discussed.