Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/12/2023 – 22:44

An attempted theft of a Rede Globo reporter this Friday, the 8th, became a topic among pre-candidates for Mayor of São Paulo. On social media, pre-candidates criticized the lack of security in the capital of São Paulo, trying to associate this fact with the management of Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB). The City Hall, in turn, indicated that public safety is the responsibility of Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans).

Asked about the security situation in the city, the Nunes administration stated that “questions regarding public security policies should be forwarded to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) of the State of São Paulo”. O Estadão contacted the SSP, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains available for any manifestation.

During a live broadcast, journalist Juliane Massaoka was the target of an attempted theft. She was on Avenida Paulista, in the center of the capital, when a man on a bicycle tried to steal her cell phone. After the incident, deputy and pre-candidate Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP) declared, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), that “São Paulo is abandoned”.

Leader in voting intention polls, Boulos was accompanied by other candidates, who took advantage of the case to criticize municipal management. On social media, deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB) stated that “the lack of effective public security policies is reflected in the fear that every citizen feels when going out on the streets of São Paulo”.

Representative Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil) classified the condition in which the center of São Paulo finds itself as absurd. “Aiming at these scoundrel bandits (sic) I created a zero tolerance package for crime. The package includes everything from reducing the age of criminal responsibility to 16 to compulsory hospitalization for crack addicts,” he wrote.

According to the Constitution, the State is responsible for public security, with the military police, subordinate to governors, responsible for preserving public order and carrying out overt policing to prevent crimes. The text also provides that municipalities have the possibility of establishing municipal guards aimed at protecting their assets, services and facilities.

In the case of São Paulo, Mayor Jânio Quadros created the Metropolitan Civil Guard (GCM) in 1986. In addition to its function as a property guard, Law No. 10,115/1986 establishes that the GCM must contribute to public security.