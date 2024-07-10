FSB shows video of Admiral Kuznetsov sailor’s story about recruitment attempt

The FSB has published a video with the story of a Russian serviceman who was attempted to be recruited to commit a terrorist attack on board the heavy aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, which is located in Murmansk.

The hero of the video sits with his back to the camera. He said that in March a man who introduced himself as Oleg contacted him via messengers and said that he was an employee of the Ukrainian special services. He tried to persuade the Russian to commit a terrorist attack on the Admiral Kuznetsov, also resorting to psychological pressure. For this, he was promised a large reward, new documents and the opportunity to travel to Finland.

After talking with a certain Oleg, the Russian contacted the special services.

Russian secret services staged a terrorist attack on a ship

After the Russian sailor’s appeal, an “operational game” began to identify possible agents. Then the Ukrainian special service sent components for assembling an incendiary device to Murmansk via a transport and logistics company. Then, the Russian special service employees staged a terrorist attack on the ship and sent the video to a certain Oleg.

Despite the fact that the Russian military man was assured that after receiving a video recording confirming the arson on the cruiser, he would be helped to escape to Finland, the attacker who received the video immediately deleted his accounts in messengers.

A criminal case has been opened on this fact under the article on incitement or other involvement of a person in committing a terrorist act (part 1.1 of article 205.1). The perpetrators face punishment up to life imprisonment. The alleged organizers and accomplices of the crime have been declared wanted.

Western traces seen in attempt to commit terrorist attack on Admiral Kuznetsov

According to military expert Alexander Bartosh, Kyiv is suffering from a lack of success on the battlefield activated intelligence and terrorist activities.

The issue concerns an attempt to hijack a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, plans for a terrorist attack on the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov in Murmansk, and an assassination attempt on three high-ranking military officials in Moscow. Alexander BartoshCorresponding Member of the Academy of Military Sciences

Thus, according to Bartosh, the Kyiv authorities wanted to demonstrate to the West their readiness to continue the conflict, which, in turn, would require additional funding from Western countries, which would be beneficial to the Ukrainian authorities.

In addition, according to him, the operations of the Ukrainian special services, including the attempted terrorist attack on the cruiser, have a Western trace. The corresponding member of the Academy of Military Sciences pointed out that the West wanted to damage Russia’s defense capability. “The terrorist attack on the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, according to the enemy’s plans, was supposed to disrupt the plan for the combat use of the ship. Our special services managed to destroy these plans as well,” he concluded.

“Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Kuznetsov” is the largest Russian ship, the only aircraft carrier of the fleet. It was laid down in 1982 at the Black Sea Shipyard and launched in 1985.