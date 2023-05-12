Milan, Bruno’s courage: “I aimed a dog repellent at him”

Another episode of violence to Milan. This time the attack against a woman it took place in a very central area of ​​the city, via Washington. A mom-doctor 43 years old – we read in the Corriere della Sera – breathlessly opens the door of her building talking on her cell phone. He doesn’t notice of a young man non-EU that’s it followingthe same one who will break into his house and for very long minutes of terror there he will be beaten to death trying to rape her: “I thought about dying.” To save her was a neighbor, Mr Bruno whom she calls my hero, a 94-year-old man which allowed the police to catch the attacker, a 23 year old Gambian without a residence permit. “Without saying a word,” the woman says, “she started beating me violently with kicks and punches, pushing me towards the bedroom. I tried to defend myself, she ripped off the blouse but I managed to escape and lock him in my house”.

In a few moments, i condominiums they rush to her rescue by finding that cries on the floor. It also comes Bruno, a 94-year-old in extraordinary shape. “The brave Sicilian has come to defend me. He’s my hero“, smiles the moved lady. The pensioner – continues the Corriere – does not have a moment of indecision, he goes to his own home. In the blink of an eye he returns with a pistol in handenters the neighbor’s apartment and points the gun at the young which in the meantime has closed in the children’s bedroom. He holds it at gunpoint for just enough minutes for the carabinieri with the handcuffs and why he doesn’t realize that the gun is only one chase dogs.

Subscribe to the newsletter

