For the fifth day in a row, police in Belgium are looking for a suspected right-wing extremist soldier who is also said to be armed. Germany and the Netherlands are also involved.

Special forces are looking for a suspected right-wing extremist professional soldier who is still on the run in Maasmelchelen on Friday. Image: dpa

E.in suspected right-wing extremist and armed professional soldier, Belgium continued to hold its breath over the weekend. On the fifth day, the 46-year-old man was initially not caught, as the federal prosecutor announced on Saturday. According to the message, investigators searched ten houses of people around the man that night.

In addition, an examining magistrate who specializes in terrorism was appointed on Thursday. It is about attempted murder and violation of the gun law in a terrorist context.

The search continued to focus on the Limburg region on the border with the Netherlands, as the broadcaster VRT reported. German and Dutch police officers are also involved.

The Belgian authorities have been looking for the man since Tuesday. In a letter he threatened state structures and several public figures with an attack. The authorities assume that he is armed as he had direct access to the armory of his army unit. Due to right-wing extremist sympathies, the wanted soldier is on a terrorist list of the Belgian anti-terrorist agency Ocam.