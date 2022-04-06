La Spezia – A thirty-year-old is hospitalized in intensive care, but not in danger of life, at the Sant’Andrea hospital in La Spezia after being stabbed in broad daylight. Shortly after 18.30, the man was hit by some blows to the trunk, which caused him serious injuries to the abdomen and back, inflicted by an individual who was subsequently blocked by the carabinieri and arrested on charges of attempted murder.

