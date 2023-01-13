Attempted murder in Kihniö – one person was fatally injured

The police say that an attempted murder took place in Kihniö on Friday evening. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Inner Finland according to the police, an attempted murder took place in Kihniö, located in Pirkanmaa, on Friday evening. The police received a report about a suspected act of violence in a private apartment around 8 p.m.

The police say in their release that according to the report, two people were assaulted in a private apartment in Kihniö. According to the police, several units of the Inner Finland Police Department and first aid units and one patrol from the Ostrobothnia Police Department participated in the task.

According to the police, two people were injured in the act of violence, one of which has life-threatening injuries. The police arrested two people after the search.

Police says in his press release that one police car on its way to a mission drove out on highway 3 near Ikaaliste during an emergency call. The police officers in the car received minor injuries.

The police are investigating the case as attempted murder and assault. However, the crimes may change as the investigation progresses. The police will provide more information on the matter on Saturday at the earliest.

Yäla-Satakunta– newspaper, there were heavily equipped and armed police in the center of Kihniö on Friday evening.

Kihniö is a municipality of just under 2,000 inhabitants northeast of Parkano.

