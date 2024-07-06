In the provinces of Asti, Turin, Alessandria, Bari, Imperia and Savona, personnel from the investigative unit of the provincial Carabinieri command of Asti, supported by the territorially competent Commands, executed two separate application orders of precautionary measures issued by the investigating judge against thirteen individuals, eleven men and two women, five recipients of pre-trial detention in prison and the remainder to alternative measures. The two restrictive measures, closely related to each other, arise from investigations carried out starting in July 2022 under the direction of the prosecutor’s office against several criminals involved in the city’s criminal circles: on 15 July 2022, in via Pasolini, several shots were fired at the home of a 35-year-old from Asti and on 22 September there was an attack on a man, also a recipient of the measure, who was subsequently hospitalized in serious conditions at the hospital in Asti. Both episodes are charged with attempted murder. The investigations have allowed us to gather a solid evidentiary framework against the suspects, who are charged, to varying degrees, with the crimes of attempted murder, possession and dealing of narcotics, possession and illegal carrying of firearms. The current conflict between two criminal groups in the city was also highlighted, which had already been the subject of in-depth investigation in the ”Mare Magnum” investigation, which culminated with the execution of 13 precautionary measures on 7 July 2023. During the investigations, a 22LR caliber semi-automatic pistol complete with magazine and 95 bullets from a home burglary, two 16-gauge parallel-barrel shotguns, a modified 12-gauge parallel-barrel shotgun and various ammunition, a total of 210 grams of hashish, 120 grams of cocaine and 535 grams of heroin and material for cutting, packaging and weighing narcotics were seized.