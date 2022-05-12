Home page World

A naked man was found in a field near Hänigsen in Lower Saxony – tied up and badly injured. (Iconic image) © Rust/Imago

A beekeeper discovered a naked, tied man in a field near Hänigsen. The person found is a 45-year-old man.

On a dirt road between Ehlershausen (Burgdorf) and Nienhagen (Celle district) near the village of Hänigsen in the municipality of Uetze in the Lower Saxony region of Hanover, a hobby beekeeper discovered a naked and tied-up man like her Hannover General reported. The person found is said to be a 45-year-old, according to a report by Bild.de emerges. The area around Hänigsen is known for good heather honey.

The naked, tied man on the field near Hänigsen had a plastic bag on his head

The victim found was naked, bound and had a plastic bag on his head. The 45-year-old screamed for help until he was discovered by the hobby beekeeper. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was unconscious, police said. For a week he could not be properly interrogated about the events. The police are currently assuming attempted manslaughter and are asking witnesses for information on how the crime happened.

Area where the naked, bound Archer King was found is known for prostitution

According to a report by Bild.de Sex workers in cars offer their services. The hobby beekeeper who found the badly injured man in the field wants him Hanover general reportedly saw a small black car drive away from Celle with license plates. An approximately 30-year-old woman with medium blonde hair that was tied in a bun or ponytail is said to have been behind the wheel.

witness call The Hanover Criminal Investigation Service will take tips from witnesses on 0511 109-5555.

However, two calls for witnesses by the police have not yet yielded any results. “The woman may be able to provide crucial information for solving the crime,” says Christina Wotschke from the Hildesheim public prosecutor’s office Hanover general.

