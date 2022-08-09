Blackmails to the family that produces Sassicaia: he is a serial scammer

A blackmailer serial was interceptedat the end of a long investigation conducted by carabinieri. Man, a computer scientist of 47 years of Triestehe had been threatening his family for months Engraved by Rocchetta which produces the famous wine Sassicaia in Bolgheri, in the province of Livorno. “THE money or let’s burn the vineyards“The scammer – reads the Republic – would have tried to draw a small fortune to the company, 150 thousand eurosthrough a series of threatening emails sent one after the other last spring. In the messages she had indicated an untraceable procedure (through websites) in which to do transactions for to commute euro in digital currency Bitcoinbut investigators were able to trace him back with equally sophisticated tools and techniques.

In the end – continues Repubblica – it is the complaint was madeon charges of attempted extortionwhile still working to establish the number of companies ended up in the network and to establish the possible involvement of accomplices. The Incisa della Rocchetta family had already recently been victim from another scam linked to counterfeiting of the wine (vintages between 2010 and 2015). The bottles they came from Turkeylabels, i caps and tissue paper from Bulgariathe wine from the Sicily: the final product was intended for wealthy Russian, Chinese and Korean customers, but also for Tuscan restaurateurs. The scam was interrupted in the bud by the lockdown and then from the investigations of Finance police.

Subscribe to the newsletter

