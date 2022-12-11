They don’t calm down tensions in Peru, where yesterday evening the new government headed by Pedro Angulo Arana was sworn in before the newly elected president of the country, Dina Boluarte, which took office on December 7 after the dismissal by Parliament of Pedro Castillo, accused of attempting a coup. In the new government there are 19 ministers including 8 women, including the holder of the Foreign Ministry, Ana Cecilia Gervasi Diaz.

According to local media reports, the situation remains tense in various cities, particularly in the centre-south, where since last Thursday there have been demonstrations and roadblocks by supporters of Castillo who are demanding new elections.

The new president returned for the second time in 24 hours to address the country, inviting citizens to calm down and to collaborate with the new government for the construction of “a better Peru”.