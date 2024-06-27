There was a coup attempt in Bolivia, the military stormed the presidential palace

There was an attempted coup in Bolivia. The military occupied Plaza Murillo in the city of La Paz, where government buildings are located.

The country’s ex-president Evo Morales said that the coup was led by General Juan José Zuniga.

We call for national mobilization to defend democracy against coup d’état. We will not allow the Armed Forces to violate democracy and intimidate the people Evo Morales ex-president of Bolivia

The current head of state, Luis Arce, confirmed the presence of individual army units in the square and called for respect for democracy.

General Zuniga voiced the military’s demands

General Juan José Zuniga called for the return of the homeland. He also stated that he demands the return of democracy to the country.

How reports El Deber, on Monday, June 24, the general, in a television interview, accused former Bolivian President Evo Morales of shadow governance of the country and opposed his candidacy for the 2025 presidential elections. He also promised to arrest the politician if necessary.

The statement caused a wave of civil discontent. On Tuesday, June 25, Zuniga was removed from his post as army chief, but he denied this information.

On June 26, he was summoned to the government to officially approve the removal, but the general arrived at Plaza Murillo with a group of armed soldiers and military equipment.

The military’s demand is to release political prisoners: ex-governor Luis Camacho, ex-president Jeanine Áñez Juan Jose Zuniga general

The military stormed the government palace on Murillo Square, and an armored car drove through its gates. After this, the general went to negotiate with President Arce while his units kept the square surrounded.

Zuniga and the military personnel left the government building after a conversation with the head of state, and officials barricaded the door.

After the talks, the Bolivian president addressed the nation

After completing negotiations with Zuniga, Luis Arce held a meeting with ministers and addressed the nation. The head of state called on the population to mobilize against the coup in favor of democracy.

We need the Bolivian people to organize and mobilize against the coup d’état in favor of democracy. We cannot allow coup attempts to cost Bolivian lives again Luis Arce President of Bolivia

The Bolivian Foreign Ministry appealed to the international community to support the government of President Luis Arce against the backdrop of the events in La Paz.

Áñez, who is being demanded to be released by the military, condemned the coup attempt

Former Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez, who was demanded to be released from prison by the military, nevertheless condemned coup attempt. She stressed that the current government and the left-wing socialist party led by Evo Morales must leave through democratic elections to be held in 2025.

We Bolivians defend democracy Janine Agnes ex-president of Bolivia

Áñez was detained in March 2021 and has been in pre-trial detention since then.

The European Union also condemned the attempted coup, said European diplomacy chief Josep Borrell.

Colombian leader Gustavo Petro on social networks X called on the entire Bolivian people for democratic resistance and declared that his government would not establish relations with a dictatorship if it were established.

Bolivia’s President appoints new military leadership

Bolivian President Luis Arce has appointed a new military leadership amid an attempted coup in the country. In the presence of military personnel and journalists, Arce swore in the new army chief, General José Wilson Sanchez. During the ceremony, sounds were heard of the use of special equipment in Murillo Square in La Paz.

The head of state thanked the police for remaining faithful to democracy and called on the population to remain calm. He also appealed to Zuniga to respect the new military command.

The general who led the rebellion was arrested

The new army commander, Jose Wilson Sanchez, ordered all military personnel to return to their units. After this, the personnel and military equipment left Murillo Square.

General Zuniga was a good commander, but we ask him not to shed the blood of our soldiers, this is wrong Jose Wilson Sanchez new commander of the Bolivian army

He promised President Arce to respect the constitution and laws in force in the country.

The Bolivian prosecutor’s office has launched a criminal investigation against Juan José Zuniga and other military personnel involved in the coup attempt.

Taking into account the case… against Juan José Zuniga… for the alleged crimes (under articles) terrorism and armed rebellion against the security and sovereignty of the state… an arrest warrant is issued Prosecutor General’s Office of Bolivia

After this, it became known that the general who led the rebellion was detained and arrested. In a brief comment to reporters, the general said that he had withdrawn the military on the orders of President Luis Arce.