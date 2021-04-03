The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan prevented an attempted coup d’etat in which the former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein participated. This is reported on April 3 by the edition The Washington Post…

It is also noted that in the capital of Jordan, Amman, a member of the royal family Sheriff Hassan bin Zayed and former Minister of Finance Bassam Awadallah (ex-adviser to King Abdullah II) and a number of high-ranking officers were detained.

Information about the detention of Prince Hamza bin Hussein is controversial. Major General Yousef Huneiti, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan, said the prince is at large.

Hamza bin Hussein himself said in video messagethat he is forbidden to leave his house and go out, communicate with people and use the Internet because of criticism of the actions of the government or the king.

Following the announcement of the attempted coup, State Department spokesman Ned Price said US officials were monitoring developments.

“King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States and has our full support,” Price said.

Abdullah II has ruled over Jordan since 1999. Before he led the special forces of the kingdom’s army, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

