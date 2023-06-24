Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Split

A master of camouflage: has Vladimir Putin already left Moscow out of fear of Prigozhin? © Pavel Bednyakov/dpa

Armed uprising of Prigozhin in Russia: The Wagner group is advancing on Moscow – but is Putin there? In any case, he has enough hiding places.

Moscow – Identical offices, underground tunnels and secret rail networks: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is said to have many escape routes. With the beginning of the armed uprising by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, rumors about the whereabouts of the Kremlin boss skyrocketed. Is he really in the office in Moscow – waiting for the rebels? Or has he already fled? His spokesman has to reject speculation almost every hour.

Attempted coup by Prigozhin in Russia – but where is Putin?

Many myths have grown up about Vladimir Putin’s escape options, especially since he started the Ukraine war. But with the start of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s attempted coup on Saturday (June 24), the rumors received new fuel. The Wagner boss advanced on Moscow with around 25,000 mercenaries. Despite some skirmishes with Russian forces, the mercenaries are said to have already covered half the distance from Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia to the capital.

Fear of Wagner uprising? Government plane is said to have left Moscow

Flight movements were published on Twitter on Saturday afternoon. Flight radar data should show that Putin’s government plane has already left Moscow – in the direction of St. Petersburg, the birthplace of the Kremlin ruler.

“Putin is in the Kremlin”: spokesman denies escape from Wagner boss

The government spokesman immediately rejected the reports. “Putin works in the Kremlin,” Dmitry Peskov told the state news agency mug. According to official information, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was also at his workplace in Moscow. But that only caused scorn and ridicule on the internet. When the Kremlin denies something, one user wrote, it means in “good, old Russian tradition” that Putin has left the city.

The month-long power struggle between the Russian leadership and the Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin had escalated beforehand. According to his own statements, the head of the private Wagner troop brought important military objects under his control in Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia. As a result, an anti-terrorist emergency was declared in Moscow. Putin publicly opposed Prigozhin on Saturday and branded him a “traitor” in a TV speech.

During the speech to the nation, the surroundings of Putin’s office in the Kremlin could actually be seen in the background. But was the President actually in Moscow at the time? There have been reports in recent months that Russia’s president is a master of deception.

Master of camouflage: Putin is said to have identical offices

Because of a sick paranoia, Putin is said to have identical offices in different places in Russia. At least that’s what Gleb Karakulov, a former member of the Kremlin Guard, recently claimed. The engineer worked for the Federal Guard Service (FSO) for 13 years and ensured the supply of encrypted communication technology for Putin. According to his own statements, he accompanied the Kremlin ruler on more than 100 trips before fleeing abroad. He was once with Putin in his private villa in Sochi. However, a television interview recorded there suggested that Putin was in his Moscow office, the former civil servant reported Moscow Times.

Much information cannot be independently verified. But the fact is: Putin has several hiding places and whereabouts in Russia. It is also considered relatively certain that he can disappear from Moscow undetected. From the times of the Cold War there is a large underground network of tunnels and subway shafts. It is unclear to what extent there are secret passages reserved for the President. A few weeks ago, reports emerged that Putin prefers to travel by train to change his whereabouts. It was said that the Kremlin boss had his own rail network. But the Kremlin immediately denied that. (jkf)