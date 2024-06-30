“At some point the truth will be known,” Zuniga, handcuffed, told reporters as he was escorted by two guards to Chonchocoro prison.

Has been transferred General Juan José Zuniga, accused of leading the attempted coup in Bolivia, is in a maximum security prison, as well as terrorism and organizing an armed revolt. “At some point the truth will be known,” General Zuniga told reporters, handcuffed, as he was escorted by two guards to the maximum security prison in Chonchocoro, on the outskirts of La Paz.

The general accused Bolivian President Luis Arce of instigating the action, but he denied it.